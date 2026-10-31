For some parents, even relatively small investments in their schools made the closure recommendations confusing.

Kathleen Shooshtari, a parent at Cragin, said the campus has received several building improvements in recent years, including plumbing work and repairs to a roof that had suffered from severe, long-term leaks.

“The sewer line just got done last year,” Shooshtari told the Star.

“Last year we got plumbing, we have new fences, you know, we have a new roof,” she said. “There's all sorts of different things that are happening that they don't see. They only look at the numbers, and that's kind of devastating.”

Ratna Fernandez, a fifth-grade parent at Hudlow, told the Star she was surprised the school was recommended for closure after the district installed new fencing.

“They just did all of this fencing and they put a lot of money in it,” she told the Star on Oct. 20. “All this fencing right here (was done) within these three months, and we were like, ‘Okay, you know, they're doing something.’”

Did TUSD plan to close schools when asking for the bond?

School closures were not part of the district’s discussions when it sought voter approval for the 2023 bond, Hernandez said.

“There really wasn't a conversation during the time of the bond that surrounded the idea of school closures or consolidations,” Hernandez said. “Around the time of the (2025) override, we made public statements that we were going to have to talk about the future footprint of the school district.”