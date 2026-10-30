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Renee Shane-Boyd, the Catalina Foothills High School band director, remembers how exhilarating it felt to pivot and sweep around TV corner — the intersection of South Orange Grove Boulevard and Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California — while marching in the 2023 Rose Parade.

It’s the moment everyone plays their best as they march in front of the cameras broadcasting to millions of American viewers on New Year's Day.

“What's really fun about it is right after you turn that big corner, you go down this hill, and then you're in the rest of the parade,” Shane-Boyd said. “And the band was singing, and it had an echo in it, and you could kind of hear that cascading down the hill. I think that was one of the most memorable moments for me in that parade.”

The Catalina Foothills Falcon Band, made up of 220 students, is set to head back to Pasadena for the 2028 Rose Parade.

“Overwhelmed is the best way to describe it,” Shane-Boyd said of when she found out about the invitation over the summer. “When they first told me, I was really excited and amazed because I didn't really expect to be invited back this soon, so it's really an honor.”

She revealed the news in a special announcement at the band’s Middle School Night at Catalina Foothills High School Friday evening.

“I think they're going to be very excited,” she said Friday afternoon before the announcement to the band. “(The music committee) prepared a video for us. It's an invitation from the Rose Parade president that we're going to show, and she offers them a rose like in The Bachelor.”