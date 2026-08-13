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Tucson Unified School District's expenditure budget for the 2026-27 school year is now up to $807 million.

The governing board approved the first round of budget revisions in a 4-1 vote Tuesday evening, with board member Sadie Shaw casting the lone no vote.

Shaw told the Star after the meeting that she didn't have enough information to feel confident voting for the revisions, something also raised by community member Lillian Fox during the public hearing before the vote.

"I feel like we're getting a limited amount of information to be financial stewards, which is what we were elected to do," Shaw said.

In 2024, the governing board received a budget book generated through ClearGov software that laid out exactly where money was being allocated. But TUSD Chief Financial Officer Ricky Hernandez said the district had to cut the program as part of budget cuts.

Hernandez said the cost of the software license, combined with the fact that administrative expenses tend to draw community scrutiny, led the district to eliminate the program along with other cuts.

Hernandez told the board that the budget books they've gotten in the past only compare one year's planned budget against another's. He said he could do the same for fiscal years 25, 26 and 27; however, he couldn’t display how much the district actually spent in 2025-2026, since it's still paying off bills from last school year.

"We won't be finished paying bills until Aug. 31," he said. Arizona school districts have 60 days to pay off the previous fiscal year's bills. The fiscal year for TUSD begins July1.