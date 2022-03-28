Salpointe Catholic High appoints new principal

Ardemis T. Martin was appointed as the new principal of Salpointe Catholic High School, effective July 1.
“As our school principal, Mrs. Martin will lead with a wealth of educational experience as we move Salpointe forward in our mission to prepare young men and women for their lifelong educational and faith journey,” said Kay Sullivan, the school president.
Martin, served as a classroom teacher at St. Cyril of Alexandria School for six years. She spent the following 10 years as a teacher, instructional coach, administrator and principal of Legacy Traditional School.
She holds a bachelor of science degree from Radford University and a master’s in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University.
“The opportunity to support all aspects of Lancer life, from academics to athletics and theater to STEM, has me counting down the days until I begin this new journey,” Martin said.
Prizes for skilled trade teachers
Applications are now open for the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, which will award cash prizes totaling $1.2 million to 20 U.S. public high school skilled trades teachers and their programs.
“The United States is currently facing down an urgent nationwide shortage of skilled trades workers. Public high school skilled trades teachers and their students will be a critical part of the solution to this urgent problem,” said Danny Corwin, executive director of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools.
The prize will recognize outstanding instruction and the work of teachers who inspire students to learn a trade that prepares them for life after graduation.
Teachers can apply by visiting hftforschoolsprize.org. The deadline to apply is May 20.
Assistant superintendent of operations
Marana Unified School District announced Mark Goligoski will be its new assistant superintendent of operations, effective July 1.
“Mr. Goligoski has a strong record of collaboration with school leaders, teachers, staff and families to ensure students receive the guidance and support they need to thrive in a safe learning environment,” said Superintendent Dan Streeter.
Goligoski currently serves as interim principal for Marana High School, where he originally joined as the athletic director and dean of students in 2021.
Previously, he worked in the Prescott and Humboldt unified school districts. His career consists of 12 years serving as a teacher and coach for middle and high school, three years as an assistant principal and athletic director at a high school, and six years as principal at a middle and high school.
“I am a dedicated servant leader who is focused on supporting the needs of students, teachers and the broader educational community,” Goligoski said.
Teacher excellence award
Tucson Values Teachers presented the March Teacher Excellence Award to Jim Nelson, a high school automotive teacher at Andrada Polytechnic High School in Vail.
Nelson, who has taught at Andrada Polytechnic for the past 10 years, built the automotive program at the school from the ground up.
He instructs students on how to complete routine maintenance of vehicles, ranging from oil changes and brake repairs to more elaborate restorations.
“I look at myself more as a job coach,” said Nelson. “Wherever it is they want to go, I want to help them get there.”
He was nominated by Principal Geoff Parks, who said Nelson built one of the best automotive programs through partnerships with local dealerships to place students in internships and jobs in the industry.
“Mr. Nelson guides students to their goals through his sheer passion for students and determination to never give up on any student. He is one of a kind,” Parks said.
Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com