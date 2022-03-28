Salpointe Catholic High appoints new principal

Ardemis T. Martin was appointed as the new principal of Salpointe Catholic High School, effective July 1.

“As our school principal, Mrs. Martin will lead with a wealth of educational experience as we move Salpointe forward in our mission to prepare young men and women for their lifelong educational and faith journey,” said Kay Sullivan, the school president.

Martin, served as a classroom teacher at St. Cyril of Alexandria School for six years. She spent the following 10 years as a teacher, instructional coach, administrator and principal of Legacy Traditional School.

She holds a bachelor of science degree from Radford University and a master’s in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University.

“The opportunity to support all aspects of Lancer life, from academics to athletics and theater to STEM, has me counting down the days until I begin this new journey,” Martin said.

Prizes for skilled trade teachers

Applications are now open for the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, which will award cash prizes totaling $1.2 million to 20 U.S. public high school skilled trades teachers and their programs.