Just in time for the slightly cooler weather comes a chance to spend some time outside on your bicycle.
The fourth annual Pima County El Tour Loop de Loop, presented by Rio Nuevo, is this Saturday, Sept. 21, along the Chuck Huckleberry Loop.
The free event, which is the official kick-off for the Banner-University Medicine's 37th El Tour de Tucson, runs from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. and is open to all.
Cyclists may begin at any point and stop at any or all of the following seven locations along the Loop: Ted Walker Park, Rillito Race Track, Brandi Fenton Park, Michael Perry Park, Roy Schoonover Trailhead, Augie Acuna Los Niños Neighborhood Park and Julian Wash Archaeological Park.
The festivities will continue with an after-party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ramanda Tucson, 777 W. Cushing St., which will include live music and prizes.
Cyclists can collect tickets at each of the seven stops for drawings at the after party.
For more information go to perimeterbicycling.com and click on the icon for "Loop the loop."