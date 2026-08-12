“Under the current AZGFD mountain lion sport hunting strategy, the mountain lion population in the State of Arizona will be unsustainable, nonfunctional and nonviable in the near future,” Thompson says in his declaration.

He goes on to argue that cougar numbers are unlikely to be boosted by immigration in the future, as lions are increasingly prevented from moving into Arizona by overhunting in neighboring states and man-made barriers such as highways, rail lines, fenced aqueducts and, in the case of Mexico, the expanding border wall.

Hunting the cats in Arizona requires a valid hunting license and a mountain lion tag, with a bag limit of one animal per hunter in a calendar year. It’s illegal to kill a female with kittens or kittens young enough to still have their spots.

The Arizona Game and Fish Commission has divided the state into 15 regional zones, each with its own unique harvest threshold that triggers the close of the season once the number has been met there. The zone that includes Tucson, for example, has a harvest limit of 46 lions this season across an area stretching from the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation to the New Mexico border and from Interstate 10 north to the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation.