The small, silver and bronze fish was one of the first 78 species included when the Endangered Species List was created in 1967.

Aaron Mrotek is manager of the Patagonia-Sonoita Creek Preserve, The Nature Conservancy’s 865-acre riparian park along the creek just outside the town of Patagonia. He will also oversee planning and restoration at the Cottonwood Spring property.

“The spring and the stream it creates are one of the few remaining year-round water sources that support healthy and stable populations of Gila topminnow in Arizona,” Mrotek said. “Protecting this area is essential to giving this species a fighting chance to survive.”

The land also includes a portion of an important wildlife corridor animals use to move through the Canelo Hills and between the Santa Ritas and the Patagonia Mountains.

The threats to Cottonwood Spring are similar to those facing other desert water sources, namely nearby water development, climate change and the unchecked spread of invasive species.

Mrotek said water “daylights” from the spring at about 60 gallons per minute and almost 80 degrees Fahrenheit, producing a stream and wetland roughly the length of a football field beneath a canopy of willow and cottonwood trees.