Which brings me back to the survey. I’ll admit, my first instinct was to vote for a four-day week without even examining the other options. After all, what educator wouldn’t love having a few Fridays off each month? This calendar also could allow families to spend more time together, and allow older students to study, work part-time, or volunteer over the long weekend. It almost sounded too good to be true.

It turns out, that was my high schooler’s exact thought when I mentioned this calendar. He worried that teachers would treat Fridays as “student work-from-home days,” assigning all the lessons they couldn’t squeeze into an abbreviated schedule. As a junior, he also wondered how the short week would affect AP classes and ACT test preparation.

Whoa. I hadn’t expected a teenager to push back on the four-day week. Maybe this choice wasn’t so clear-cut after all. I turned my attention to the year-round calendar. In talking with friends who teach under this model, many said the multi-week breaks throughout the year help them avoid burnout. Additionally, they said students retain more information over the shorter summer vacation, and some schools offer remediation classes for struggling students during breaks.

But I wondered, doesn’t holding school during these intentionally scheduled breaks cancel out their positive effects? Plus, with both the four-day and year-round calendars, wouldn’t many parents have to spend time and money arranging childcare during breaks that don’t align with traditional school schedules?