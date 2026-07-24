Before getting to the sentencing hearing, the prosecution and French's council negotiated a plea agreement, Conover told the Star earlier this week.

As part of the plea, prosecutors dropped the dangerous offense allegation which would carry a mandatory prison sentence. Had it been upheld, French would have faced between five and 15 years if the case went to trial.

"If you drop the allegation, he gets a shot at probation, and the judge can do what they want," said David Berkman, former chief criminal deputy county attorney in Pima County. "It's up to the prosecutor not to drop the allegation."

As former chief criminal deputy county attorney, Berkman oversaw criminal prosecution for Pima County. Now that he is retired, he and Conover have had many public disagreements over the handling of criminal prosecutions.

"She just has a different philosophy: 'troubled kid who shoots an AR-15 at somebody — he should get a second chance.' To me, he goes to prison," Berkman said. "And when he gets a little older and becomes a little more responsible, he can get out of prison and understand what he did was wrong."

"I guess David Berkman is still in the mix," Conover said. "I guess he has not yet found joy in his retirement. Sorry to hear that."

Conover maintains that French's plea agreement was fair and didn't stray far from the initial indictment of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument and discharging a firearm within city limits.