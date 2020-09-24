Family of man who died in Tucson police custody seeks criminal charges against officers

“Our family saw three officers, Jackson, Rutledge and Starbuck, restrain Adrian with two sets of handcuffs, two blankets covering him from head to toe, a spit sock, and over 600 pounds of weight on his back in the prone position for over 12 minutes,” Chuffe said.

“Our family heard Adrian’s repeated cries for help. Our family heard Adrian’s repeated cries for water. Our family heard Adrian beg when he couldn’t breathe. Our family heard Adrian cry over and over, ‘nana ayudame.’ And our family cried in despair as we slowly saw him dying,” she added, holding back tears.

LaWall’s memo was not a final decision, but an opinion that can change, said Alba Jaramillo, an attorney who defends the rights of migrants and women in Tucson.

“What more probable cause do you need than the death of a human being?” Jaramillo said. “We are here to speak out against this decision.”

Jaramillo said the Tucson Police Department says it is implementing changes to increase accountability, but officers need to be tried in court in order for there to be accountability.

“There cannot be police accountability when there is no opportunity for police officers to face justice,” she said.

After the news conference, a group of about 50 people, including family members, marched about half a block to LaWall’s office to submit petition signatures asking her to continue investigating the case.

