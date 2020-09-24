Family of man who died in Tucson police custody seeks criminal charges against officers

The family of Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez will continue to push for charges to be brought against the former Tucson police officers who were involved in the call in April in which he died.
Relatives and community organizers met at the Jácome Plaza in downtown Tucson on Thursday to demand justice for Ingram-Lopez, days after Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall issued a memo saying the officers involved in the in-custody death would not face prosecution.
Ingram-Lopez, 27, died early April 21 after being restrained by police.
The family had a video meeting with members of the Pima County Attorney’s Office on Monday in which they were notified that the three officers involved in the in-custody death would not face criminal charges, said Diana Chuffe, Ingram-Lopez’s aunt.
“Our family is beyond upset,” she said. “We are deeply disappointed and very heartbroken.”
The family has reviewed the officers’ body-camera footage several times and believe the officers involved — Jonathan Jackson, Ryan Starbuck and Samuel Routledge — failed to act according to their training and were reckless and negligent, Chuffe said. Their actions led to his death caused by positional asphyxia, she said.
The family requested an independent autopsy after the Pima County medical examiner ruled that the manner of Ingram-Lopez’s death was “undetermined.” That independent autopsy report released in July said Ingram-Lopez likely died of suffocation when officers kept him handcuffed and lying on his stomach.
“Our family saw three officers, Jackson, Rutledge and Starbuck, restrain Adrian with two sets of handcuffs, two blankets covering him from head to toe, a spit sock, and over 600 pounds of weight on his back in the prone position for over 12 minutes,” Chuffe said.
“Our family heard Adrian’s repeated cries for help. Our family heard Adrian’s repeated cries for water. Our family heard Adrian beg when he couldn’t breathe. Our family heard Adrian cry over and over, ‘nana ayudame.’ And our family cried in despair as we slowly saw him dying,” she added, holding back tears.
LaWall’s memo was not a final decision, but an opinion that can change, said Alba Jaramillo, an attorney who defends the rights of migrants and women in Tucson.
“What more probable cause do you need than the death of a human being?” Jaramillo said. “We are here to speak out against this decision.”
Jaramillo said the Tucson Police Department says it is implementing changes to increase accountability, but officers need to be tried in court in order for there to be accountability.
“There cannot be police accountability when there is no opportunity for police officers to face justice,” she said.
After the news conference, a group of about 50 people, including family members, marched about half a block to LaWall’s office to submit petition signatures asking her to continue investigating the case.
