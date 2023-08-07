Critters at Mission Garden, an art festival and a birthday bash for our favorite desert city — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson.

Here are 28 events that are free to attend this August.

Southeast Arizona Birding Festival

This birding festival, organized by Tucson Audubon Society, is hosting a big roster of activities including field trips, workshops and presentations throughout Southeast Arizona.

When: Aug. 9-13

Where: Locations across Southeast Arizona

Cost: Many events are free with registration. Field trips range in price.

Visit the event site for more information.

Solutions Focused Community Book Club

Journalist Caitlin Schmidt is teaming up with Tucson Tome Gnome and the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona for a solutions-focused community book club centered around "The Reading List" by Sara Nisha Adams. "This book club aims to bring together interested community members from all walks of life to bond over a shared desire to make our community better for all," organizers say.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9

Where: Community Foundation Campus, 5049 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend. RSVP online.

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Gardening Hour

Learn about gardening and bring home clippings all while connecting with The Garden Kitchen team.

When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Film Fridays

Catch a poolside movie every Friday at Hotel McCoy! Upcoming movies include "Black Panther," "The Lorax," "The Breakfast Club" and "Sixteen Candles."

When: 8-10 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend and open to the public. Swimming is for hotel guests only, but day passes for the pool are available for $20.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Mead Tasting

Superstition Meadery will be at 1912 Brewing Company for a free mead tasting! Also on the agenda: live music from Flatlander Jim.

When: Friday, Aug. 11. 4-6 p.m. for the tasting; 6-8 p.m. for live music.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for additional drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Literacy Fiesta

Make Way for Books is turning 25 this year! To celebrate, the local nonprofit is hosting a Family Literacy Fiesta with literacy activities, giveaways and information about their free literacy programming.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Where: Make Way for Books, 700 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"SWEAT" Party at The Royal Room

Head to The Royal Room where DJs will spin pop, alternative, techno, electronic and house music. There will be a full bar, board games and a water bottle donation drive.

When: 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"Beyond the Lens" photography exhibition

The upcoming exhibit at Decode Gallery showcases photography from nature and portraits to still life and portraiture by local and international photographers. An opening reception takes place Aug. 12.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Ice Cream Social with Literacy Connects

Learn all about Literacy Connects' after-school program Youth Theatre and Film Collective during this ice cream social. While you're there, enjoy surprise activities and mingle with community members.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Enjoy art-making, gallery activities and family yoga.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13; 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Cinema Club at The Downtown Clifton

Enjoy an indoor movie at The Downtown Clifton every other Wednesday! Watch "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist" on Aug. 16 and "My Cousin Vinney" on Aug. 30.

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 16, Aug. 30

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Critter Night

Learn all about desert animals from wildlife agencies and local nonprofits at Mission Garden's Critter Night. Stay tuned for more event details from Mission Garden.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18

Cost: Free to attend, donations welcome

Visit the event page for more information.

Celebration of All Things S-cuk sọn/Tucson

Tucson was founded 248 years ago on Aug. 20, 1775. Every year, the Presidio Museum hosts a party to celebrate. This year, the event includes mariachi, Waila music, a Chinese lion dance and community organizations.

When: 6:15-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies in Marana

Outdoor movie screenings in Marana stretch all the way into the fall season. On Aug. 19, catch a screening of "Big Miracle" at the splash pad.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. The movie begins at sundown.

Where: Heritage River Park Splash Pad, 12280 N. Heritage Park Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring a towel!

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies on the Lawn in Oro Valley

Oro Valley only has two more outdoor movie screenings this summer, including "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" on Aug. 19.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

A Night Under the Stars

Local nonprofit Reach For The Stars is hosting a night of stargazing. Learn about the stars and planets, all while gazing through telescopes and binoculars.

When: 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: Gabe Zimmerman Trailhead, 16248 E. Marsh Station Road

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays to learn all about composting! Every family will receive a copy of "Poo to Peaches" to take home.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 19

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Spirit Swap

Local shop Monsoon Mystics is hosting a spirit swap — a chance to gather, mingle and swap metaphysical tools like crystals, tarot decks and candles.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sanrio K-pop Bash

Local shop Kira Kira Collectibles is organizing a Sanrio K-pop Bash which is slated to feature K-pop and anime vendors, a scavenger hunt, karaoke, a cosplay contest, a maid cafe and a photo booth.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Archaeology Day at Mission Garden

Kids can learn hands-on archaeology skills at Mission Garden's monthly Archaeology Day.

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop Swap

Pop Cycle and the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition are hosting a community art supply swap. Bring supplies you no longer want or need and swap them for something you'd rather have in your art collection!

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.