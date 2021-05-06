 Skip to main content
Friday movies

  • Updated

Friday

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

2 Fast 2 Furious (PG-13) - 7 p.m.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 2:35, 3:30, 5:25, 6:30, 8:15.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 2:50, 5:35, 8:25.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 2:40, 4, 5:20, 6:45, 8:10.

Nobody (R) - 5:10 p.m.

Psycho (R) - 4:10, 7:25.

Separation (R) - 2:30, 5:45, 8:40.

Unholy (PG-13) - 8:20 p.m.

Together Together (R) - 3:40, 7:35.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 3:15, 6:10.

Wrath of Man (R) - 2:45, 4:15, 5:40, 7:10, 8:30.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 3:25, 6:25, 9:25.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 3:15, 6:15, 9:15.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 3:10, 3:50, 6, 6:40, 8:50, 9:30.

Nobody (R) - 4:10, 6:45, 9:20.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 3:40, 6:40, 9:40.

Separation (R) - 3:45, 6:35, 9:35.

Unholy (PG-13) - 3:35, 6:20, 9.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 3:20, 6:10, 8:55.

Wrath of Man (R) - 3:30, 5, 6:30, 8, 9:30.

El Con 20

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 4:05, 4:50, 5:50, 7:05, 7:50, 9.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4:15, 5:35, 7:20, 8:30.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 4:30, 5:10, 6:15, 7:30, 8:10, 9:10.

Nobody (R) - 4:05, 6:40, 9:20.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 4, 7:15.

Unholy (PG-13) - 5:15, 8.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 4:10, 7:10.

Wrath of Man (R) - 4:35, 5:20, 6:50, 7:40, 8:40.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 2:20, 5:10, 8.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 2:25, 5:10, 7:55.

Here Today (NR) - 1:30, 4:40, 7:30.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 2:50, 5:35, 8:15.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 1:40, 4:25, 7:15.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (PG-13) - 1:55, 4:40, 7:25.

Separation (R) - 12:30, 3:10, 5:50, 8:30.

Wrath of Man (R) - 1:50, 2:45, 4:40, 5:40, 7:45, 8:30.

Wrath of Man: The IMAX 2D Experience (R) - 12:40, 3:35, 6:45.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 South Houghton Rd

1-888-407-9874

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 4:45, 7:45.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 7:15 p.m.

Mamma Mia! (PG-13) - 5, 7:45.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 4:45, 8.

Nobody (R) - 4:15 p.m.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 4, 6:45.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (PG-13) - 4:30, 7:30.

Separation (R) - 4:15, 7:15.

Wrath of Man (R) - 4, 4:30, 7, 7:30.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (PG) - 1, 7:15.

Truffle Hunters (PG-13) - 8 p.m.

Marketplace

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - noon, 3:30, 6:20, 9:10.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 12:35, 3:20, 6:05, 8:55.

Nomadland (R) - 11:25, 2:35, 5:20, 8:10.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 11:30, 2:45, 5:35, 8:25.

Courier (PG-13) - 12:05, 3:05, 6:10, 9.

Triumph (NR) - 11:45, 2:25, 5:05, 7:45.

Wrath of Man (R) - 12:15, 1:45, 3:15, 4:45, 6:15, 7:45, 9:05.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 11:45, 1:10, 2:50, 4:15, 5:55, 7:20, 9, 10:25.

Four Good Days (R) - 10:50, 1:35, 4:30, 7:15, 10:05.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 12:50, 4, 7:05, 10:10.

Here Today (PG-13) - 12:35, 3:40, 6:45, 9:50.

Limbo (R) - 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 9:55.

Mortal Kombat (R) - noon, 1:20, 3, 4:25, 6:05, 7:25, 9:10, 10:25.

Nobody (R) - 7:45, 10:20.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 10:50, 1:45, 4:40, 7:40, 10:30.

Separation (R) - 10:50, 1:40, 4:35, 7:30, 10:20.

Triumph (NR) - 11, 1:55, 4:45, 7:35, 10:30.

Unholy (PG-13) - 11:05, 1:50, 4:35, 7:20, 10:10.

Together Together (R) - 11:40, 2:20, 5.

Wrath of Man (R) - 11:25, 12:45, 2:05, 2:30, 3:50, 5:10, 5:35, 6:55, 8:15, 8:40, 10.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie -- Mugen Train (R) - 12:10, 3:10, 6:15, 8:20.

Four Good Days (R) - 11:25, 2:15, 5:30.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 12:25, 3:30, 6:30, 8:40.

Mortal Kombat (R) - noon, 2, 5, 7:50, 9:15.

Nobody (R) - 11:30, 4:05, 6:45, 9:30.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 11, 2:20, 5:20, 8:10.

Separation (R) - 11:20, 2:25, 5:15, 9:20.

Courier (PG-13) - 11:15, 2:35, 5:45.

Wrath of Man (R) - 12:40, 2:55, 6, 8, 8:55.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

2 Fast 2 Furious (PG-13) - 7, 9:05.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 9:15.

Equal Standard (NR) - 5:45 p.m.

Four Good Days (R) - 1:35, 4:10.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 9:25.

Here Today (PG-13) - 2, 4:50, 7:40.

Mainstream (R) - 1:55, 4:25, 6:50.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 2:10, 3:40, 5, 6:25, 7:50, 8:40, 9:10.

Nobody (R) - 3:05, 8:10.

Psycho (R) - 4, 6:40.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (PG-13) - 7:15 p.m.

Separation (R) - 1:25, 4:05, 6:45.

Storks (PG) - 1:20, 2:25.

Resort (NR) - 6:25 p.m.

Unholy (PG-13) - 1:25, 4:45, 8:30.

Virtuoso (R) - 3:25, 6:05.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 1:20, 3:55.

Walking With Herb (NR) - 5:30 p.m.

White People Money (NR) - 3:30, 8:20.

Wrath of Man (R) - 2:20, 3:20, 5:10, 6:10, 8, 9, 9:20.

* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.

