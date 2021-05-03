 Skip to main content
Downtown school gets kindness mural
When students from Imago Dei Middle School in downtown Tucson returned to campus in mid-April after an extended period of distant learning, they were greeted by a new message of kindness. 

Thanks to a sponsorship from UnitedHealthcare, Imago Dei, 55 N. Sixth Ave., received a brightly colored kindness-themed mosaic Ben’s Bells mural, a piece of art that symbolizes community connection and support through kindness.

The mural was installed above the school’s garden.

A large percentage of Imago Dei’s student body are immigrants and refugees and so the school focuses on community, togetherness, and relationship building, all of which requires kindness and patience.

“We have a long history with Ben’s Bells and love our new mural and are so grateful to UnitedHealthcare for their donation,” said Cameron Taylor, head of the school. “We have the Ben’s Bells kindness curriculum in our school and over the years. When people visit us, they are often struck by our kids’ politeness and the way they carry themselves. We focus on that a lot ... taking care of each other and treating each other with respect.”

Imago Dei Middle School is a small tuition-free private school that serves children from low-income families in grades 5-8.

This year, UnitedHealthcare also donated funds for the installation of a Ben’s Bells mural at Drachman Montessori Magnet School. 

