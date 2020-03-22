Going virtual has left the UA campus coping with real-world difficulties

The sudden change to a nearly virtual world at the University of Arizona has left real-world operations like its Tucson Village Farm struggling to care for its vegetables and the upkeep of its chickens with fewer students to do the work.

And instructors are trying to fast-track their skills to produce online lesson plans and video lectures.

A downsized crew at the farm on North Campbell Avenue, south of East River Road are doing what they can to keep up with its operation.

The cooperative extension that’s been a link between the university and the community brings scientists and educators together to push healthier living.

Normally UA students help with labor on the farm as well as its educational programming for children and adults who visit. That’s changed now that the UA has gone nearly all online during the coronavirus outbreak and many students have chosen not to return to campus, or even the city.

The farm is switching to engaging with with young people using online tools, like videos and live chats rather than its usual hands-on activities. “It is definitely challenging how creative we can be in engaging youth,” said Elizabeth Sparks, who oversees the youth programs at the farm.

On site, a minimal crew remains to work on the farm that produces 150 different vegetables each season and maintains chickens.

“Right now is a really crucial time to get all the food into the field. So we have to be planting it cause if we don’t, then we won’t have any food this summer,” Sparks said.