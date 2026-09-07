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In the months following the Project Blue data center development, the Pima County Board of Supervisors passed two policies governing future economic development projects.

With news of another data center in talks in Sahuarita in recent weeks, the county is scheduled to revise those policies this week.

The first policy added new guidelines to the county’s use of non-disclosure agreements, including shortening how long the county can be held to such an agreement, and who can sign it.

Supervisor Jen Allen told the Star she wants to expand the new NDA criteria to existing agreements, not just new ones.

Part of her motivation was the flurry of applications for data center tax exemptions in the weeks leading up to the three-year moratorium enacted by Governor Katie Hobbs.

“In the two or three weeks leading up to July 1, when that moratorium went into effect, there were nearly as many applications for the sales tax exemption, as there were in the entire 13 years of that sales tax exemption being in place,” she said at the Aug. 13 meeting.

But it’s unlikely to be legally binding for companies already in talks in Pima County.

“It's clearly optional for people who have signed NDAs, but the ask should be there,” Allen said.

The other board policy is revamped when an environmental review is triggered, such as when an NDA is signed, or a developer expresses an interest in Pima County.

Allen said she wants to expand the events that trigger the more thorough environmental review.