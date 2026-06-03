Tohono O'odham Nation Chairman Verlon Jose said the "negative impacts of the proposed closure of the Tucson Area Office will be significant for our people and are not necessary."

"Nation members will have to drive two hours simply to access routine care, and it is likely members will lose many local support services for issues like diabetes," Jose said in a statement released June 1. "The Nation has already passed a resolution opposing the closure, and we will work with our congressional delegation to ensure proper consultation takes place before any action is taken to close the office."

Tohono O’odham officials raised concerns about the realignment on Feb. 19. When the potential closure was announced on Dec. 5, 2025, tribes had just 10 days to prepare in advance of consultations.

"This is contrary to IHS' tribal consultation policy, which requires information to be provided at least 30 days prior to the start of consultation," Jose said.

IHS has provided few details on how the closure of the Tucson office and merger of services at the Phoenix office will work.

Tribes would lose $5 million in services, leaders say

At a June 1 press conference in Tucson, Grijalva, along with Jose and Tohono O'odham Vice Chairwoman Carla Johnson, discussed the closure.

Grijalva said the IHS procedures are a "breach of trust responsibilities." She also said removing critical staff such as diabetes consultants from close access to tribal communities would directly jeopardize care for health conditions heavily impacting Native communities.