'We deny the allegations'

The sole immediate response to the lawsuit came from CVS, the parent company of Aenta, one of the defendants in the case.

"We deny the allegations and will defend ourselves vigorously,'' said spokesman Phillip Blando.

Other defendants include Humana, Cigna, UnitedHealth, Centene, Moline Healthcare, and two subsidiaries of Blue Cross.

Who paid more for their care

What Mayes called a "scheme'' does not affect everyone.

Generally speaking, those who have coverage through health-maintenance organizations are part of a plan where the doctors in the network have agreed, ahead of time, to accept what the insurers will offer. But patients are limited to getting care from those in network.

Also largely unaffected are those who have preferred-provider organizations which enable them to get care from virtually any provider — but only if they get care from in-network providers.

But Mayes said people purchase PPO plans — and pay more — specifically because it provides more flexibility in where they can get their care. This scheme leaves those patients then having to pay even more for their care when their doctors and hospitals don't get what they have billed from the insurers, she said.

It also can affect those in HMOs who may need care while traveling and are not seen by in-network providers.

Dr. Andrew Carroll, a Chandler family practice doctor, said there are other situations where people who have bought coverage could be stuck with surprise bills.