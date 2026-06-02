Other factors a court considers are issues such as the length of the marriage and whether someone has reached an age "that may preclude the possibility of gaining employment adequate to be self sufficient,'' and whether the person has made a "significant contribution'' to the other spouse's education, training, career or earning capacity.

What's missing from all that, Berkshire said, is computation of any assets.

"That means if you are 80 years old with a 40-year marriage and have $100 million, you qualify for maintenance,'' he said. "It doesn't matter how rich you are.''

But some lawmakers argued that an arbitrary limit on every divorcing couple is no more fair.

"A four-year limit on spousal support has no recognition for what it's like to be the spouse who gave up everything, to take care of the children, to make her or his career secondary to the other breadwinner, to get the education they need in order to support themselves,'' said Epstein. "Four years is laughable if it weren't so cruel.''

Sen. Lauren Kuby, a Tempe Democrat, said she also could not support weakening maintenance laws.

"There is a fundamental misunderstanding here of some in this chamber that spousal support is some kind of gravy train that provides an ex-spouse an extravagant standard of living,'' she said. "That is not the case.''

Kuby said there's nothing wrong with the current guidelines that judges use to determine when maintenance is appropriate.

"The spouse needs to have a lack of sufficient earning ability or sufficient property,'' Kuby said.