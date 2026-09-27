Pima County officials broke ground on a 134-mile fiber optic network funded as part of a Biden-era effort to provide internet access to rural and underserved areas.
The Middle Mile will be an open-access fiber optic loop surrounding the urban core of Pima County. The county says internet providers will be able to connect to the loop and provide connection within 25 miles, bringing more service to underserved parts of the county. The term middle mile refers to the connection between internet service providers and local internet connections to households and businesses.
Pima County received a $30 million grant for the project in June 2023 as part of nearly $1 billion distributed by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, under former President Joe Biden. Surrounding jurisdictions are contributing an additional $13 million, bringing the full price tag to around $43 million dollars.
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The county intended to start construction in April, after two years of cultural and environmental reviews, intergovernmental agreements and permitting processes with its initially chosen contractors, according to a June 19 memo. However, its contracts with the initial teams were canceled earlier this summer, and the board voted 4-1 directing county staff to hire replacement firms on June 23.
The project now faces a tight construction timeline, as grant funding requires the project to be completed by June 30, 2028, said Michelle Simon, Director of the County’s Office of Digital Inclusion.
Simon told the Star in June that extensive engagement with tribal nations and scoping potential historic properties within the 134-mile route complicated the pre-construction phase.
“Is it impacting our timeline and our ability to complete it at this point, no,” she said.
The county broke ground at the Three Points Fire Station, where the first segment of construction will start.
Supervisor Jen Allen said she was thrilled construction was finally starting in a county news release.
“Access to high-speed internet is not a privilege, it’s a right. It’s imperative that we close the digital divide for our rural residents so that internet service providers can focus on expanding service, speed and reliability,” Allen said.