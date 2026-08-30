Culture of business lacking

It is in some ways refreshing to see different approaches to economic development and prosperity. The old model of begging and bribing big companies to put a huge plant in your community often proves unproductive over the long run.

And of course, we don’t want to invite a company in again, as we did with Project Blue, only to see the public rise up against it.

But what I find missing in the approach advocated by city and county officials is much fluency in the language and culture of business, which after all will be the provider of these jobs the governments are seeking. When I asked him about the prosperity initiative, Pima County supervisor Steve Christy, the board’s only Republican, also had noticed that.

“It sounds flowery and the frills that go with it,” said Christy, who owned an auto dealership before winning election to the board. “It needs to be brought to brass tacks, which is making sure that those who provide the prosperity, or the pathway to prosperity, are nurtured the most.”

He’s talking about people who do business, not social work.

Christy is also opposed to focusing on the traditional recruitment of outside companies and wants to see more support of existing local companies. That’s something he and the Democrats may largely agree on, at least conceptually. It doesn’t always happen in real life, though.