He told The Republic he wouldn’t be questioned about the social media posts “if this was any other 19, 20-year-old at the time.” He also said he was “cognizant” before he ran for office that doing so would likely mean the posts would be discussed publicly.

Now 27, he was 20 and 21 when the posts appeared and was working at the time in public relations at the University of Arizona. Mitch Zak, the university's spokesperson, declined comment when asked if other employees knew about the posts at the time. He provided an employment history showing Perez was a student worker employed in the office of Multicultural Advancement and "research communications."

Hernandez told The Republic her opponent’s violent posts were “unacceptable for anyone seeking public office” and he was old enough at the time to have known better.

“To brush it off and say you were young and dumb, that’s not an excuse,” she said.

Candidate denies OnlyFans accusation

The California Globe published screenshots of a second X.com account that it alleged Perez used to promote an OnlyFans account called “ThatLocalBoy.” The publication said the screenshots were contributed by a "source."

The Republic could not independently confirm Perez ran the OnlyFans site, and Perez said he never had an OnlyFans account. He agreed he’d seen the photos that go with the accusation.

“Not at any point did I put out anything like this,” he said.