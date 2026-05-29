Higuera, who unsuccessfully sought the appointment for the Santa Cruz County school superintendent last year, said Hernandez did not recruit her, but Hernandez showed her the ropes as she set out to run for office.

“I always think that those seats are for us, the people, the public, to elect. They don’t belong to anyone,” Higuera said.

Stahl Hamilton shrugged off Hernandez’s partnership with Higuera, saying she’s always run in competitive primary races. She said no one ever asked her to run, but she felt compelled to after spending 12 years “leaning in” at the grassroots level.

She said “two people of color and one Caucasian” have consistently represented the district, which is two-thirds people of color and one-third Caucasian. Democratic Sen. Rosanna Gabaldón has represented the district with Hernandez and Stahl Hamilton since 2021.

“I feel like … we do represent our district well between the three of us,” Stahl Hamilton said.

The candidates also fielded questions during the debate about campaign finance reform.

Hernandez survived a challenge to her candidacy this year after she racked up around $20,000 in unpaid fines for filing her campaign finance reports late. Pima County Superior Court Judge Cynthia Kuhn ruled in Hernandez’s favor, finding that Hernandez isn’t “liable” for the fines because the Arizona Attorney General’s Office has not made a formal attempt to collect them.

Hernandez said Wednesday that the delay in paying was because of her father’s death, but she has since paid them and has disclosed all of her contributors.