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Three incumbents on the South Tucson city council successfully defended their seats, results show, with most votes counted from Tuesday's election.

South Tucson Mayor Roxanna Valenzuela was leading the crowded candidate field with about 19%, followed by incumbent Cesar Aguirre at 16%. Brian Flagg was in line for the third seat at 15%.

The election of incumbents deepens the alignment between the Casa Maria soup kitchen, headed by Flagg, and the council, the Star previously reported.

Many of the five challengers ran on a platform of concern about conflicts of interest for the Casa Maria-affiliated candidates, but they fell slightly short. Debbie Federico was closely behind Flagg at 14%, followed by Eduardo Baca with 11%. Closely behind him was Zeke Cook tied with Diana Moreno-Sears at 10%. Christopher Dodson trailed with 4%.