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Candidates Elizabeth Slater and Nina Godlewski led the Amphitheater Public Schools race for two open four-year seats on the governing board Tuesday night. They took 36.5% and 34.6% of the early vote, unofficial results showed. John Fife trailed with 28.9% of the vote.

Incumbent Michael Gemma led the race for an open two-year seat, taking 52.7% of the vote. Kimberly Outlaw Ryan fell with 47.3%.

Elizabeth Slater, the CEO of non-profit dropout prevention organization Youth On Their Own, told the Star in August she is running for the Amphi governing board because she believes in the “power of public education” and sees getting involved with the district as a way of supporting that.

Nina Godlewski, a recently retired Amphi teacher of 19 years, said she believes “in the quality of the district” and is running for governing board because she “isn’t done contributing to” her community.

Michael Gemma, former Canyon del Oro High School principal and current governing board member, is running to maintain his position after being appointed to the board last year. He said he’d like to help the two new four-year members adjust to being on the board.