They have also clashed over policies regarding diversity, equity and inclusion and school resource officers.

Ruiz touts education background

Ruiz focused much of her campaign on her background in education, while describing Yee as a career politician. The two got into a spat when Yee filed a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General's Office over Ruiz's campaigning in public schools, where she has shot some of her content for social media.

Ruiz was raised in South Phoenix and attended school in Roosevelt Elementary School District and Phoenix Union High School District. She earned degrees from Northern Arizona University and Arizona State University.

Ruiz has taught math at the middle and high school levels in public schools. She later taught college math and became president of Glendale Community College.

Yee looks to extend political career

Yee currently serves as Arizona state treasurer. She was tapped by state Sen. Jake Hoffman, who is critical of Horne, to run in the superintendent race. Hoffman and Horne largely clashed over the Empowerment Scholarship Account program. Hoffman is also chair of the Arizona Freedom Caucus at the Legislature.

Yee is the first superintendent candidate endorsed by Turning Point Action, whose endorsed candidates had success during the July primary election.

Yee worked as a staff member for the Arizona Senate Education Committee in the 1990s, working on laws to expand school choice.