Governor calls Tucson school district's COVID quarantine policy unlawful

Most local school districts continue to have guidelines that exposed students need to quarantine, following not only the state’s own guidelines but county and federal guidelines as well.

The Arizona School Boards Association said the governor’s communication was “nonsensical” and that it would “once again place school boards at the center of a political conflict and place students and staff at risk.”

“At this time, ASBA encourages all districts to continue following the guidance of the Arizona Department of Health Services and your local county health departments,” the organization said in a statement. “Changes to guidance on the issue of quarantine due to exposure must be communicated through proper channels to avoid confusion.”

The law, which went into affect on July 1, outlines guidelines for schools that are different than health guidelines for the general public, says gubernatorial spokesman CJ Karamargin.