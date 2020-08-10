Hot in Tucson now? Wait until later this week

7 Day Forecast
Hoping for a break from the heat?
It won’t come to Tucson this week.
Near-record or record high temperatures are expected across southern Arizona Thursday and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Tucson.
It issued an excessive heat watch for Thursday morning through Sunday evening this week for Pima County, the Tohono O’odham Nation, and southcentral and southeast Pinal County.
Temperatures between 108 degrees and 114 degrees are expected across southern Arizona.
And, the forecast also shows little to no thunderstorm chances in the next week.
This week’s hotter-than-usual forecast comes just after last month ended as Tucson’s hottest July on record in the 125 years records have been kept. May through July of this year was also the hottest three-month period on record.
Still, if it makes this week’s heat any more bearable, remember that Phoenix on Saturday tied a record from 2011: 33 days in a calendar year with temperatures at, or above, 110 degrees.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.