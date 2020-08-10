You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hot in Tucson now? Wait until later this week

Hot in Tucson now? Wait until later this week

  • Updated

Hoping for a break from the heat?

It won’t come to Tucson this week.

Near-record or record high temperatures are expected across southern Arizona Thursday and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Tucson.

It issued an excessive heat watch for Thursday morning through Sunday evening this week for Pima County, the Tohono O’odham Nation, and southcentral and southeast Pinal County.

Temperatures between 108 degrees and 114 degrees are expected across southern Arizona.

And, the forecast also shows little to no thunderstorm chances in the next week.

This week’s hotter-than-usual forecast comes just after last month ended as Tucson’s hottest July on record in the 125 years records have been kept. May through July of this year was also the hottest three-month period on record.

Still, if it makes this week’s heat any more bearable, remember that Phoenix on Saturday tied a record from 2011: 33 days in a calendar year with temperatures at, or above, 110 degrees.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Wildcast, Episode 278: On Pac-12 football in 2020, 'We Are United' movement — and future of college sports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News