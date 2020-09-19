In Tucson's Latino communities, coronavirus didn't create problems, it exposed existing ones

Leer en español

Luis Ibarra started feeling less energetic in February.

He thought it was a side effect of his diabetes medication. His doctor thought it was a stomach issue and prescribed him pills.

But the pain persisted, so the 42-year-old headed to the emergency room in May. Two hours later, the handyman’s worst fear was confirmed with a CAT scan: his seminoma cancer had returned.

He prepped for his chemotherapy, worried about his wife and their four kids.

Then a week later, he was hit with new symptoms — fever, chills, body aches and no sense of smell. He returned to the hospital and received a second diagnosis: COVID-19.

It took him 2½ months to recover from the respiratory illness, delaying essential cancer treatment. By then, the tumor between his kidney and urethra had grown.

Months later, he’s nearing the end of his third round of chemotherapy, but the pain, dizziness and nausea have made it hard to play outside with his kids or drive them to get ice cream.

His doctor will decide soon whether to schedule surgery to remove the tumor or continue with a fourth round of chemotherapy.

He’s relieved he’s almost done with treatment, but constantly plagued by the uncertainty.

“You think you’re going to die,” Ibarra said. “You think, what’s going to happen to your family?”