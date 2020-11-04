Incumbents hold large leads in legislative districts near Tucson

Incumbents and veteran lawmakers appear poised to hold nearly every seat in five legislative districts near Tucson.

Election officials were still counting ballots Wednesday afternoon, but initial results showed all but one of the legislative seats likely would go to incumbents or lawmakers trying to move between the state Senate and the state House of Representatives.

Between 26,000 and 34,000 early ballots were left to count on Wednesday afternoon, Pima County officials said. Officials also were working to verify about 18,300 provisional ballots.

The majority of votes came through early ballots, but in-person voting at polling places also proved crucial for both Democratic and Republican candidates, according to preliminary election results released by the Arizona secretary of state.

Legislative District 2

On Tucson’s south side, Democrat Rosanna Gabaldón maintained a large lead in the race for the state Senate seat in LD 2.

Gabaldón, who currently serves as a state representative for the district, had 47,139 votes, including 32,537 votes from early ballots and 14,602 votes at polling places.