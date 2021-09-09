Interactive photo: Remembering Tucson's human flag Sept. 11 tribute

In the days after the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, about 15,000 Tucsonans endured midday heat to form a human American flag at Tucson Electric Park — now called Kino Stadium.

Organizers spent two hours arranging most of them into a red, white and blue show of support for victims. Then David Sanders, an Arizona Daily Star photographer, snapped the flag from a police helicopter.

A KRQ-FM radio disc jockey and his listeners hatched the idea as they talked on air shortly after the deadly attacks.

The Arizona Daily Star and KVOA-Channel 4 teamed up to produce a poster of the flag that was sold to raise money for a disaster relief fund. People later stood in long lines to get the poster and donated $160,000. The image also became a billboard at Oracle and River Roads.

Over the years, the Star has republished the photo on our website and Facebook page. We've received dozens of comments from Tucsonans who remember that day and where they were in the photo.