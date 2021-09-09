 Skip to main content
Interactive photo: Remembering Tucson's human flag Sept. 11 tribute
Interactive photo: Remembering Tucson's human flag Sept. 11 tribute

091121-tuc-news-human-flag

Over 15,000 people helped make a giant US flag on the outfield of Tucson Electric Park in honor of those who died in the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

 David Sanders, Arizona Daily Star 2001

In the days after the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, about 15,000 Tucsonans endured midday heat to form a human American flag at Tucson Electric Park — now called Kino Stadium.

Organizers spent two hours arranging most of them into a red, white and blue show of support for victims. Then David Sanders, an Arizona Daily Star photographer, snapped the flag from a police helicopter.

A KRQ-FM radio disc jockey and his listeners hatched the idea as they talked on air shortly after the deadly attacks.

The Arizona Daily Star and KVOA-Channel 4 teamed up to produce a poster of the flag that was sold to raise money for a disaster relief fund. People later stood in long lines to get the poster and donated $160,000. The image also became a billboard at Oracle and River Roads.

Over the years, the Star has republished the photo on our website and Facebook page. We've received dozens of comments from Tucsonans who remember that day and where they were in the photo.

This year, we've created an interactive photo where the participants can pin where they are on the flag. If you or someone you know were part of that day, leave a pin here and tell us what you remember. 

View the map and and leave a pin here

