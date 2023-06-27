Tucson's heat topped out at 108 degrees today, Tuesday, June 27, the National Weather Service says.

That's down from highs of 111 each of the two previous days.

The city's official weather records are recorded at Tucson International Airport.

The forecast: "Above average heat will continue through the weekend. A modest moisture increase will bring a chance of thunderstorms mainly near the international border and far southeast Arizona this week," meaning Cochise County.

"Winds will be breezy each afternoon" in Tucson.

The weather service predicts Tucson highs of 106 Wednesday, 104 to 105 Thursday and Friday, and 107 to 108 on the weekend.

The record highs for Tucson since 1895 are: June 27 — 112 in 2011; June 28 — 115 in 1994; June 29 — 116 in 1994; June 30 — 112 in 1989; and July 1 — 111 in 1990.

The weather service said in a tweet Monday: "We will still have a monsoon season with thunderstorm activity, it's just not looking like it will be as active and/or wet overall when compared to average and certainly not the last two rather wet seasons."

On Tuesday, it said on its website: "Our first named storm of the season Adrian has formed well off the southwest Mexican coast ... and is expected to drift slowly westward. Another wave near the coasts of Guatemala and El Salvador is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone as well, and could end up tracking a little further north .... That's the one that could give a big boost to establishing broader foundational support for the monsoon into central and north central Mexico to start July. We'll see if we can get a push into our area for our typical 4th of July ramp-up in coverage, but heat still looks like the biggest story for now."