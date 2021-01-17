Long-awaited rain could reach Tucson this week

He said this type of system, which meteorologists call a closed, cut-off low-pressure system, can produce good rain because the longer they sit near the California coast the more they can “tap into tropical moisture.”

“That’s the nice thing about this system,” he said. “It will move across, and everyone should get some rain.”

The moisture is expected to bring some snow to the highest points of mountains. Michael said snow is forecast in areas 8,000 to 9,000 feet in elevation. Summerhaven, which sits at just below 8,000 feet on Mt. Lemmon, may see very little snow — if any.

The top of Mt. Lemmon and the top of the Chiricahua Mountains and of Mt. Graham will likely see more snow, Michael said.

Southern Arizona gets several of these pressure systems each winter, Michael said. And while National Weather Service meteorologists prefer to look at forecast models one week at a time, he said this week’s rain could be the first of similar systems in the following weeks.

“I do think there’s a pattern setting up where this storm will go through, and it’s going to kind of open the gates for another storm to come through,” he said. “Potentially there could be more unsettled weather or storminess beyond that.”

