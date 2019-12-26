You are the owner of this article.
Motorcyclist dies a week after crash on Speedway
A motorcyclist died Thursday as a result of injuries from a crash a week earlier, officials said. 

Officers responded to a report of a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle the morning of December 19 on East Speedway near North Olsen Avenue.

Clayton E. Matheson, 24, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died as a result of the injuries on Thursday, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release. 

Detectives determined a Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Speedway and turned southbound onto Olsen Avenue. The Honda turned in front of a KTM Sport Motorcycle and the motorcycle struck the rear passenger door of the Honda and Matheson was thrown over the vehicle onto the roadway, police said. Matheson was wearing a helmet. 

The driver of the Honda cooperated with the investigation, police said. An officer determined the driver of the Honda was not impaired. Speed may have been a factor in the crash. 

The investigation is on-going and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.

