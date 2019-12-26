Motorcyclist dies a week after crash on Speedway

A motorcyclist died Thursday as a result of injuries from a crash a week earlier, officials said.
Officers responded to a report of a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle the morning of December 19 on East Speedway near North Olsen Avenue.
Clayton E. Matheson, 24, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died as a result of the injuries on Thursday, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.
Detectives determined a Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Speedway and turned southbound onto Olsen Avenue. The Honda turned in front of a KTM Sport Motorcycle and the motorcycle struck the rear passenger door of the Honda and Matheson was thrown over the vehicle onto the roadway, police said. Matheson was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Honda cooperated with the investigation, police said. An officer determined the driver of the Honda was not impaired. Speed may have been a factor in the crash.
The investigation is on-going and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
Eastbound Speedway at Campbell is completely shut down while officers & detectives investigate a life threatening collision involving a motorcycle & passenger car (collision occurred at Speedway/Olsen).
Please use an alternate route if traveling in the area. pic.twitter.com/WGnaAfGBCb