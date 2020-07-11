New TEP plan ends coal use by 2032, ratchets up renewables use

A Sierra Club proposed energy portfolio that the UA reviewed called for TEP to quit coal by 2027. Bahr said, adding, “The more quickly they retire these coal plants, the fewer the emissions.”

But TEP analyzed that proposal and concluded it would require $300 million in investments and would reduce the utility’s cumulative emissions by only 2.4 million tons compared to the utility’s portfolio, to 70.2 million tons by 2035, Yockey said.

The Sierra Club portfolio was the most expensive one investigated, Yockey said.

“The difference is in the timing. We still have a fair amount of value in our coal plants, which we need to depreciate, which we do over time,” Yockey said. “Trying to replace the capacity that coal provides in the near term with storage and solar is very expensive, although those costs are declining.”

Bahr said, however, that the utility failed to follow the energy efficiency group’s recommendation to operate coal plants only at times when that makes economic sense. TEP does plan to start taking one Springerville unit offline during cooler seasons starting in 2023.

The energy efficiency group had estimated the utility could save $250 million by using economic cycling, its officials testified at a May 20 public forum on this plan.