New UA program equips future STEM professors with inclusive teaching skills

Often, research demands of those fellowships, which typically run between one and three years at any given institution, are emphasized more than gaining teaching experience.

To combat that, postdoctoral fellows who participate in the two-semester program at the UA are matched with a faculty mentor and they teach part of a course together. The idea is that postdocs will have meaningful teaching experience before taking on the demands of their first faculty job, which typically includes both research and teaching duties.

This semester, the first cohort of nine participants have been training and in the spring they’ll start teaching alongside their mentors.

“I liked that I wasn’t responsible for teaching the whole course on my own from scratch. I could just take pieces of the course that were closest to my knowledge and try a new way of bringing students to that knowledge,” Carter said. “That was so fulfilling in a way that lecturing just wasn’t.”

The pathway program’s launch comes one year after the UA joined the Center for the Integration of Research, Teaching and Learning network.