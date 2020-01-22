Nogales asylum seekers face complex laws without lawyers

“If someone doesn’t have a lawyer, particularly out of the El Paso court, there’s a very low chance that they’re going to be able to win their case,” said Luis Guerra, a staff member of the Catholic Legal Immigration Network that provides legal help to asylum seekers in El Paso and San Diego.

Even with the basics of the asylum system, “there’s a lot of confusion,” Guerra said.

For Jorge Ibarra, a 48-year-old Cuban asylum seeker in Nogales, only a few facts are clear: “If I go back to Cuba, I go to prison.” When it comes to navigating the Mexican and U.S. immigration systems, “I don’t understand anything,” Ibarra said.

On Thursday morning, Ibarra sat on a rain-splattered metal bench outside the port of entry and pulled documents from alphabetized folders in an accordion binder. Each document showed another step in a complicated process that began when he fled Cuba in 2018.

The papers Ibarra pulled from his binder showed Cuban officials arrested him for participating in a march against elections that he said were a sham because they included only one party. A police report from Havana showed officials confiscated tools and materials from his masonry workshop “for having more money than I was supposed to have, according to them,” Ibarra said.