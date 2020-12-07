 Skip to main content
Nonprofits seeking toy, gift card donations to help spread holiday cheer

Children select toys during Miracle en el Barrio at St. John’s Church, 602 W. Ajo Way, on Dec. 20, 2019, prior to COVID-19 restrictions. It is presented each year by NOVA Home Loans.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star 2019

With the pandemic continuing as 2020 draws to a close, Santa and his elves might need a little extra help this holiday season.

Local nonprofits offer ample opportunities for Tucsonans looking to inject some cheer into the end of the year for local children and families in need.

“We want children to have the joy of receiving a gift from their parents and we want parents to have the joy of giving their children gifts to open on Christmas Day. We have so many families who are struggling because parents have lost their jobs or been laid off due to COVID. They are struggling to pay the rent and put food on the table, and on top of those stressors, they are dealing with the fact that their child has been abused,” said Dan Gregory, community development coordinator for the Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center.

Gregory said that the center’s “Be an ELF (Enhancing the Lives of Families)” Program seeks to serve 200 families, providing parents the opportunity to gift their children toys and/or gift cards that have been donated by the community. Each family will also receive a grocery store gift card.

Though the gifts are not large, Gregory said they have great meaning for the families served by the nonprofit, which is dedicated to providing a safe, compassionate and healing environment for children who have been victims or witnessed crimes of child abuse.

“COVID has had a real impact on our families. We hope to provide these initial gifts and if we have enough donations, we will do a little more. We really want to spread the wealth as much as we can at this difficult time,” Gregory said.

Miracle En El Barrio

Another local toy drive on a mission to spread seasonal joy is the Annual Miracle En El Barrio, which has been changed to a drive-through format for 2020.

The event was founded 18 years ago by NOVA CEO Jon Volpe and his friend, Steve Nuñez, to provide toys for children in South Tucson who might not otherwise receive gifts. Since then, it has gifted nearly 40,000 toys to local kids and evolved into the single largest local toy donation event by a private business, according to Kathy Stern of NOVA Home Loans.

Stern credits generous sponsors — including Chick-fil-A, Peter Piper Pizza, La Frontera, Premier Title Agency and others — along with NOVA employees and individuals from the community for the ongoing success of the event. Additionally, she said the city of Tucson and the Tucson Police Department have helped to bring the drive through event to fruition.

“Everything is different this year: The location is different and it is a drive-through event, but we are determined to make this the best event we can. We know that 2020 has been difficult and we need a miracle more than ever this year. We are optimistic that people will step up to make that happen,” she said.

Aviva Children’s Services holiday program toy drive collection

When: Now through Friday, Dec. 11.

Where: 16 BRAKEmax Tire & Service Center Locations in Pima County.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys and gift cards are needed for 3,000 children in foster care in Pima County. Donations can also be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Aviva Children’s Services, 153 S. Plumer. For more information, or to make an online donation to support the cause, visit avivatucson.org/toy-drive/

Be an ELF (Enhancing the Lives of Families) by donating a new, unwrapped toy or gift card for the Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center

When: Now through Sunday, Dec. 13

Where: Desert Toyota, 7150 E. 22nd St.; or Affinity Kitchens, 2840 E. Skyline Dr., #110; or at Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center, 2329 E. Ajo Way

Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be collected for children of all ages. Most requested are board games, card games, Brain Teasers, Barbies, baby dolls, action figures, trucks, Hot Wheels, video games (rated E for everyone), sports balls, journals, baby toys, accessories for young girls and craft kits. Families are also in need of $20 gift cards for grocery stores. For information, or to make a monetary contribution, visit www.sacacenter.org.

Miracle En El Barrio 2020 drive-through event

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18

Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free; children must be present to receive toys and everyone must remain in vehicles. No walk-ups are permitted.

The no-contact event, which will feature Santa Claus standing by to wave at cars, seeks to provide free toys for at least 2,500 children in need in South Tucson. Toys or monetary contributions can be dropped from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 11 at the following NOVA Home Loan locations: 6245 E. Broadway, Suite 400; 1650 E. River Road, Suite 108; 3430 E. Sunrise Dr., Suite 150; 6893 N. Oracle Road, Suite 121. For information, call Kathy Stern at 202-4851.

Monetary donation made payable to “Miracle En El Barrio” can also be sent to: NOVA Home Loans c/o Kathy Stern, 6245 E. Broadway, Suite 400, Tucson, AZ 85711

