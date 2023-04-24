The aurora borealis, or the northern lights, could be seen from Tucson on April 23 after increased geomagnetic activity over the weekend, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Aurora is the name given to the glow that occurs when when electrons from outer space collide with particles in the Earth's upper atmosphere, according to NOAA. Usually, they are only visible near the Earth's Artic and Antarctic regions.

Several Twitter users shared photos of the colorful Sunday night event as seen from Arizona.

If you are looking to catch a sight of the auroras, make sure to go out at night and get away from city lights for best viewing, according to the National Weather Service. And beware of the full moon, which tends to dim the brightness of the aurora.

NOAA's online aurora forecast provides a look at where the northern and southern lights can be viewed at night.

