PACC program highlighted in national TV show on PBS

A local program at Pima Animal Care Center will be featured in a PBS show about shelter animals starting this weekend.

A segment in the newest episode of the show “Shelter Me” will highlight the partnership between PACC and local memory care centers where residents care for kittens until they are ready for adoption. The segment was filmed in Tucson in 2017.

Care center residents bottle feed the kittens and socialize with them, which helps both the kittens and the residents, said Kristen Hassen, director of animal services at PACC.

The episode “Shelter Me: In Times of Need” will premier locally on PBS on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 5 p.m. and will air locally two more times in February. Go to azpm.org to check dates and times.

It will air on other PBS networks throughout the U.S. between February and April, said Steven Latham, creator and producer of the PBS series.

The series has been telling stories from across the U.S. about shelter animals, volunteers and programs since 2012, Latham said.