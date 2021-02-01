Paul Durham resigns from Tucson City Council

Paul Durham is resigning from his position on the Tucson City Council, effective March 1, officials announced Monday.
Durham, who represents Ward 3, was on leave for several months last year after sustaining multiple rib fractures and announcing that his husband was undergoing treatment for terminal cancer. Ward 3 is made up of many neighborhoods on the city’s northwest side, such as Flowing Wells, Amphi, Campus Farm and Balboa Heights.
The council member said this in his notice of resignation Monday:
“Representing the constituents of Ward 3 has been a profound privilege. However, in order to attend to personal matters, I am now compelled to resign from my position as the Ward 3 Councilmember prior to the expiration of my term. My resignation of elective office will be effective at the close of business on March 1, 2021.”
According to the City Attorney’s office, the Mayor and Council will select someone to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the existing term. That could be either 11 months or two years, depending on a decision by the Arizona Supreme Court about Tucson’s election dates.
Since being elected in 2017, Durham has been a strong advocate for environmental issues and has emphasized the value of community. He previously served as chief of staff to former Council Member Nina Trasoff and has volunteered with several local groups, including the Tucson-Pima County Metropolitan Energy Commission, where he has worked to promote solar energy.
Philippe, Durham’s husband, is also the founder of Tucson Community Supported Agriculture, which supports local organic farming by bringing farm products directly to consumers.
Most recently, Durham helped lead the charge to declare a climate emergency in Tucson and begin the development of a 10-year climate action plan. He worked alongside Tucson Mayor Regina Romero to garner community support for the plan that will lead Tucson to carbon neutrality by 2030.
“I want to thank Council Member Paul Durham for his service to the City of Tucson," Romero said in a statement Monday. "Paul has been a dedicated advocate for the residents of Ward 3 and has truly exemplified what it means to be a public servant."
