Paul Durham resigns from Tucson City Council

Paul Durham is resigning from his position on the Tucson City Council, effective March 1, officials announced Monday.

Durham, who represents Ward 3, was on leave for several months last year after sustaining multiple rib fractures and announcing that his husband was undergoing treatment for terminal cancer. Ward 3 is made up of many neighborhoods on the city’s northwest side, such as Flowing Wells, Amphi, Campus Farm and Balboa Heights.

The council member said this in his notice of resignation Monday:

“Representing the constituents of Ward 3 has been a profound privilege. However, in order to attend to personal matters, I am now compelled to resign from my position as the Ward 3 Councilmember prior to the expiration of my term. My resignation of elective office will be effective at the close of business on March 1, 2021.”

According to the City Attorney’s office, the Mayor and Council will select someone to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the existing term. That could be either 11 months or two years, depending on a decision by the Arizona Supreme Court about Tucson’s election dates.