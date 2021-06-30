Pima County constable suspended for six months

"A dark cloud"

Now that Vasquez has again been suspended in his second term, Stevenson said his workload in Precinct 4 will be the responsibility of other county constables.

“What we need to do is pick up what he's not going to be doing for the next six months,” Stevenson said. “That increases the workload in the Tucson metropolitan area, because that precinct is basically vacant for the next six months due to his actions, and the other constables have to pick up that workload.”

But the nature of the latest incident of Vasquez delaying an eviction is surfacing differing opinions on the disciplinary action waged against the constable.

“It brings a dark cloud over the rest of (Pima County’s constables), because you have people on both sides of the fence,” Blake said. “You have people who think that he did the right thing and that he didn't make them homeless, and then you have others who said, well, he's not obeying the law and he should have.”

According to Randall, the negative attention also casts a dark light on the positive efforts of the county constables.

“In the last few years, we've tried really hard to change the role of the constable in the community from the sort of the people who get papers and and go and serve them to people to being more involved in these community issues like homelessness and eviction,” she said. “When we get this kind of bad press, it hurts all of us in everything that we're trying to do because then it pulls attention away from the good things that we're doing.”

