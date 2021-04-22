Political Notebook: Border counties group opposes Guard deployment while AZ senators support it

“There are important missions that the Arizona National Guard can perform at the border and the governor calling them up will provide assistance to both local law enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security.”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: “I welcome the governor’s action to provide logistical support to Arizona communities, and look forward to hearing more details about how the National Guard will assist. I will continue working closely with Arizona leaders and organizations to support our border communities, secure the border, prevent the spread of COVID-19, and treat all migrants and unaccompanied children fairly and humanely.”

Both Kelly and Sinema called on the Biden administration to reimburse Arizona for the costs of deploying the National Guard.

The Arizona Border Counties Coalition, made up of county supervisors from the four border counties, wrote to Ducey on Wednesday and said they were disappointed he chose to send the National Guard instead of helping with on-the-ground costs incurred by counties.