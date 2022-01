Rapid COVID test kit giveaway draws long line in Tucson

“It's a rapid test, so that's the best part of it,” Garcia said. “And I heard it was for free. So, I just want to make that sure I’m healthy, because I don’t have any health insurance.”

Along with the tests being free, Friedman said she came out to wait in line because she couldn’t find a timely rapid antigen test elsewhere.

And she planned to go on vacation.

2:15 Watch Now: Hundreds line up for free COVID test kits at Pima County Health Department (Video is sped up) –– Several hundred waited in line, some for more than an hour, to get free COVID home test kits from the Pima County Health…

“I've gotten tests at the doctor's office before, and urgent care, but those are booked out for like . . . not until Thursday can you get a test?” she said. Plus, she said, it could cost $165 to get tested.

While several people said having more people get tested could help stop the spread of the virus, they said the county could have done it without the Disneyland-like lines.

“I'm sure there are plenty of people who saw the line and got discouraged and then walked away,” Friedman said. “I mean, that's what we were considering.”

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.