Report: Instructional spending in Arizona classrooms is up

But Perry said this has fallen short.

By last year, according to the schedule the governor announced, average pay should have gone up by 15%. The actual increase was just 13.3%.

The report points out that while school districts were provided the cash with the intent of increasing teacher salaries, there was no actual requirement in the law. Instead, districts had the option of using the cash for other expenses.

And there's something else.

Perry noted that the cash wad distributed to school districts based on the number of students, not on how much each individual district would need to actually give each teacher the targeted salary increase.

So some districts with more experienced — and higher paid — teachers got less than what would have provided a 15% increase while other districts got more.

And Perry can't say whether salaries will go up by that full promised 20% when this school year's numbers are taken into account.

Perry also found that the average classroom size — the number of students per teacher, remains at 18 for the second year in a row. But it still is less than the 18.5 figure from the 2016-2017 school year.