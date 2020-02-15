Right-to-die movement regroups in Tucson after national rift

“The thing that we are most concerned about is that the family understands the decision and supports it,” Ruder said.

Abraham said he wants that too, but the final choice always rests with the individual. “Get all the input you can. That’s great, but ultimately the decision is yours,” he said. “My belief lies in individual autonomy.”

Ruder said Final Exit can’t afford to take chances like that.

“What we find is there are people out there who would like to take our organization down,” he said. “We try very hard to be as pure as possible, because we don’t want anyone to be able to say that we’re doing this for any other reason than we think it’s a right for people who qualify to be able to end their lives on their terms.”

The 15-year-old nonprofit only had three affiliates. Ruder said the Tucson one was the most active by far, thanks to Abraham’s efforts. “John’s taken it to another level,” he said. “To some degree, Final Exit was holding him back. We thought it was time for him to go off and do his own thing.”

“Where Kevorkian got in trouble”