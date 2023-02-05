Some roads in the downtown area will be closed as crews apply the final striping to them for the Downtown Links Improvement Project.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sixth Street from Stone Avenue to Sixth Avenue will close while crews stripe the roadway. The closure is anticipated to reopen around 3 p.m. that same day, the Tucson Department of Transportation said.

On Monday at 9 a.m., Stone Avenue and Toole Avenue/Franklin Street intersection, which includes the Stone Avenue underpass, will be closed. The closure is anticipated to reopen by 4 p.m., the department said.

Pedestrian access will still be maintained in the area while crews work.

Since the new Maclovio Barraza Parkway is nearing completion, a car-free weekend will be held to celebrate. The public is encouraged to come out and bike and walk on the new roadway.

The new roadway, which includes the Broadway and Aviation Parkway intersection to Sixth Street and Stone Avenue, will have a four-lane roadway, streetlights, storm drain enhancements and connections for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists, the Tucson Department of Transportation said. On Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a bike rodeo, parklet demonstration and mobile bike repair.

In addition to the downtown closures, there will be overnight ramp closures and lane restrictions on Interstate 10 starting Sunday.

From Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, there will be intermittent lane restrictions between Ajo Way and Valencia Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The westbound off-ramp at exit 264 (Irvington Road/Palo Verde Road) will also be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.

On Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, construction barriers will be installed, causing the east and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 and the frontage roads to have intermittent lane restrictions between Ina and Ruthrauff roads from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The westbound off-ramp at exit 251(Sunset Road) will also be closed intermittently from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

While crews are working, a 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place and speed limits are reduced to 45 MPH.