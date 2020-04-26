Road Runner: Coronavirus shutdowns not slowing work on major road projects

Shutdowns from the coronavirus pandemic aren’t delaying work by construction crews handling transportation projects across the state. In fact, reduced traffic has benefited many projects, the Arizona Department of Transportation says.

“We have been able to start overnight lane restrictions a little earlier in the evening because of the lighter traffic, and overall the project timeline looks to remain the same,” said Garin Groff, an ADOT spokesman.

Among the projects set to be completed on time is the Ruthrauff and Interstate 10 interchange that update crews started earlier this year, Groff said.

There will also be fewer overnight closures than other projects have seen, he said.

“One thing about the Ruthrauff project is the way the project’s designed and the way the work zone is set up, there aren’t a great number of overnight restrictions that are required in the first place. Most of the work is occurring, without the need to do lane restrictions,” he said.

Although ADOT doesn’t anticipate an earlier completion than fall 2021 — for now — there shouldn’t be any delay in hitting that mark, Groff said.

Crews have taken safety precautions related to the coronavirus to make sure that happens, according to Sundt Construction, Inc., the company picked to build the project.

The company’s safety measures include: required COVID-19 safety awareness training, social distancing measures, increased hygiene and sanitation protocols at each site, daily temperature checks performed by trained professionals, and health and travel history questionnaires for crew members.