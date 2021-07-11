Road Runner: Tucson's 20-year infrastructure plan enters final phase

Tucsonans are being asked to provide their opinions in the final phase of a master plan set to shape the city’s infrastructure improvements for decades to come.

The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility’s “Move Tucson” initiative to create a 20-year, long-range master plan is full of hundreds of potential projects for residents to weigh in on until Sunday, Aug. 1.

It was developed over the last 18 months with the help of residents’ suggestions to the tune of 234 projects that would cost about $5.7 billion in total.

More than 5,000 Tucsonans have participated in the process by completing online surveys and adding specific project suggestions using the interactive online map built by the department.

The department reported in February there were over 6,000 interactions on the online map and more than 1,500 project ideas were submitted.

Each of the 234 projects in the plan was separated into four project types and labeled in three tiers with the first being “higher priority” and third being “lower priority,” the department said.

The projects fall into the following four categories: