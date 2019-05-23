City garbage, recycling
The city of Tucson’s garbage and recycling collection services Monday will be delayed by one day, as will collections the rest of the week. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to tucsonaz.gov/esd
County garbage, recycling
All county landfills and transfer stations are closed Monday. That includes the Ajo and Sahuarita landfills, and the Ryan Airfield and Catalina transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your collection company to confirm its schedule. Waste Management’s residential collections will not be collected Monday, and services will be delayed by one day for the week. Call 744-2600 for more information.
Pima County Library
Pima County public libraries are closed Monday.
Other services
City, county, state and federal offices are closed Monday.
Bus
Sun Tran buses and the streetcar will operate on a Sunday schedule Monday. Express and shuttle services will not be in operation Monday. For information, call 792-9222 or go to suntran.com online.
Post offices
Closed Monday.
Banks
Most closed Monday. Call yours to confirm.
School districts
Closed Monday.
University of Arizona, Pima Community College
Campuses closed Monday.
Motor Vehicle Division
Offices closed Monday.
Emissions
Test stations closed Monday.