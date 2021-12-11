Short-staffed Tucson undertakes massive hiring effort

Still, those candidates aren’t a sure thing – the city’s hiring process is extremely slow and officials have said that many applicants take other jobs rather than waiting 60 days for Tucson to make them an official offer.

“There are folks out there who are interested but we need to make sure we can react fast enough to get them in the mix,“ Ortega said. “The new employee's expectation is that they will get a job offer almost immediately — the next day, the next week, et cetera — so, we can’t wait to do the traditional review of applications.”

The plan is to revamp the city’s entire hiring process. It will include halving the waiting period to about 30 days between when an application is received and when the employee is hired.

That massive change has yet to be implemented, though officials are confident the Human Resources Department has the capacity to make the adjustments.

HR will also receive help from department heads and a consultant — one of many who are expected to be hired as part of the staffing effort — though the city doesn’t know how much the outside help will cost.